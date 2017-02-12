wrestling / News

First Pics of New Elimination Chamber For Tonight

February 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The first pics of the new Elimination Chamber cage have made their way online. You can see the pics from fans in attendance at the PPV below. The cage is more angular and appears to be a fair bit smaller than the previous chamber.

John Cena, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and The Miz will do battle inside the chamber tonight with Cena’s WWE Championship on the line.

