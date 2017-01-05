ShowBuzz Daily reports that this week’s Smackdown, the first of 2017, brought in 2.596 million viewers. This is down 10% from last week’s 2.885 million viewers. Smackdown managed to beat RAW (2.855 million) for the first time in the “new era” at that time, but couldn’t do it this week, as RAW earned 3.046 million viewers.

Smackdown was #10 for the night in cable behind The Have & Have Nots, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Hannity, The O’Reilly Factor, The Kelly File, Tucker Carlson, Special Report and The Five. It was #3 in the 18-49 demo, behind The Have & Have Nots and Curse of Oak Island.