wrestling / News
First Talent Announced For WrestleMania Axxess Appearances
– The WWE App has announced the following initial talent for WrestleMania Axxess. There’s no word on whether the appearances are signing or other events:
March 30th: WWE NXT champion Bobby Roode, Booker T, Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Cesaro, WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos, Miz, Maryse, Ron Simmons, Sheamus, Jim Cornette and Teddy Long
March 31st: WWE NXT Women’s champion Asuka, Braun Strowman, WWE champ Bray Wyatt, Goldust, WWE Smackdown Tag Team championsThe Usos, Luke Harper, Naomi, R-Truth, TJ Perkins
April 1st: AM Session – American Alpha, Cesaro, WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos, Kalisto, Mark Henry, Lana, Ricky Steamboat, Sami Zayn, Summer Rae
April 1st: PM Session – Alexa Bliss, Beth Phoenix, Charlotte, Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose, Diamond Dallas Page, Dolph Ziggler, Kane, Kevin Owens, Paul Heyman, Sheamus
April 1st: 6 PM Session – Bob Backlund, Darren Young, Kalisto, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Nia Jax, Rich Swann, Sami Zayn, Sting, Zack Ryder
April 2nd: Edge, Beth Phoenix, Finn Balor, Goldust, Hacksaw Duggan, Howard Finkel, Kane, Kelly Kelly, Kevin Nash, Ted DiBiase, R-Truth, Sgt. Slaughter, Titus O’Neil
Premium VIP Signings:
March 30 at 8 PM: Randy Orton
March 31 at 7 PM: Seth Rollins
April 1 at 10 AM: Roman Reigns
April 1 at 1 PM: AJ Styles
April 1 at 3 PM: Dean Ambrose
April 2 at 8 AM: Kurt Angle
VIP Signings:
March 30 at 6 PM: Sasha Banks
March 30 at 8 PM: Enzo Amore & Big Cass
March 31 at 5 PM: Shinsuke Nakamura
April 1 at 8 AM: Samoa Joe
April 1 at 10 AM: Nikki Bella
April 1 at 1 PM: Chris Jericho
April 1 at 6 PM: Bray Wyatt
April 1 at 8 PM: Bayley
April 2 at 10 AM: Edge