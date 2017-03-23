– The WWE App has announced the following initial talent for WrestleMania Axxess. There’s no word on whether the appearances are signing or other events:

March 30th: WWE NXT champion Bobby Roode, Booker T, Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Cesaro, WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos, Miz, Maryse, Ron Simmons, Sheamus, Jim Cornette and Teddy Long

March 31st: WWE NXT Women’s champion Asuka, Braun Strowman, WWE champ Bray Wyatt, Goldust, WWE Smackdown Tag Team championsThe Usos, Luke Harper, Naomi, R-Truth, TJ Perkins

April 1st: AM Session – American Alpha, Cesaro, WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos, Kalisto, Mark Henry, Lana, Ricky Steamboat, Sami Zayn, Summer Rae

April 1st: PM Session – Alexa Bliss, Beth Phoenix, Charlotte, Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose, Diamond Dallas Page, Dolph Ziggler, Kane, Kevin Owens, Paul Heyman, Sheamus

April 1st: 6 PM Session – Bob Backlund, Darren Young, Kalisto, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Nia Jax, Rich Swann, Sami Zayn, Sting, Zack Ryder

April 2nd: Edge, Beth Phoenix, Finn Balor, Goldust, Hacksaw Duggan, Howard Finkel, Kane, Kelly Kelly, Kevin Nash, Ted DiBiase, R-Truth, Sgt. Slaughter, Titus O’Neil

Premium VIP Signings:

March 30 at 8 PM: Randy Orton

March 31 at 7 PM: Seth Rollins

April 1 at 10 AM: Roman Reigns

April 1 at 1 PM: AJ Styles

April 1 at 3 PM: Dean Ambrose

April 2 at 8 AM: Kurt Angle

VIP Signings:

March 30 at 6 PM: Sasha Banks

March 30 at 8 PM: Enzo Amore & Big Cass

March 31 at 5 PM: Shinsuke Nakamura

April 1 at 8 AM: Samoa Joe

April 1 at 10 AM: Nikki Bella

April 1 at 1 PM: Chris Jericho

April 1 at 6 PM: Bray Wyatt

April 1 at 8 PM: Bayley

April 2 at 10 AM: Edge