– WWNLive has announced the following names for their WrestleMania weekend shows…

* EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

* Drew Galloway

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Matt Riddle

* Ethan Page

* ACH

* Darby Allin

* Chris Dickinson

* Jaka

* Jason Kincaid

* Plus many more will be signed!