– The FITE App announced today that in celebration of their first anniversary, they will make all of their PPV content (including older TNA, ROH and Insane Championship Wrestling PPV events) free for a 24 hour period beginning this Thursday ay 8AM ET. Here is their announcement…

One year has passed and what a year it was! When we at FITE set out to change the way you watch fighting sports we had no way of knowing that the worldwide crowd of fans would grow so big.

We have more than 200 partners, over 300,000 registered users and they are growing by the minute. This is why we want to include each and every one of you in the celebration.

Over the last year we have given you wrestling, boxing, MMA and more at the tip of your fingers. We have streamed 300+ live shows, given you the chance to watch programs and documentaries, interviews and vlogs, yoga and weekly shows.

All of them are our present to you. For a day only, every PPV, movie, workout or show is FREE. Starting at 8am ET on the 9th of February you will have 24 hours to feast on fights like never before.

This is how we celebrate together. This is how we say our thanks for the best present we have received – our fans.