– Forbes has published a new article by Alfred Konuwa, who states that the WWE Royal Rumble should start including female entrants in the Royal Rumble match.

Konuwa wrote: “The last time Charlotte and Sasha Banks main evented Raw, it drew one of the highest ratings of any WWE show competing against Monday Night Football with 3.039 million viewers. A main event between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins or the Universal Championship the week prior saw an 11.6% drop from the first-to-third hour, and drew a rating of 3.002 million.”