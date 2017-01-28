wrestling / News
Forbes Writer Asserts That the Royal Rumble Should Have Female Entrants
January 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Forbes has published a new article by Alfred Konuwa, who states that the WWE Royal Rumble should start including female entrants in the Royal Rumble match.
Konuwa wrote: “The last time Charlotte and Sasha Banks main evented Raw, it drew one of the highest ratings of any WWE show competing against Monday Night Football with 3.039 million viewers. A main event between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins or the Universal Championship the week prior saw an 11.6% drop from the first-to-third hour, and drew a rating of 3.002 million.”