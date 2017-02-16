– Nicole Bass, best known for her time in ECW and WWE during the late 1990s, has reportedly passed away. Bass’ girlfriend Kristen Marrone posted the news on Bass’ Facebook page on Thursday night, saying that Bass got “very sick” a few days ago and was brought to the hospital, but that there was nothing they can do. She was fifty-two years old.

Bass, who had a very successful career as a professional bodybuilder in the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, came into wrestling when she debuted in Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1998 and allied with Justin Credible, Chastity and Jason. She had a few feuds in ECW before she moved on to the then-WWF as Sable’s bodyguard, debuting at WrestleMania XV. Bass had a memorable feud with Debra McMichael and teamed with Val Venus against Debra and Jeff Jarrett at Over the Edge 1999.

Bass left WWE abruptly and filed a lawsuit, claiming that Steve Lombardi sexually assaulted her. The case went to court but was dismissed in 2003.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Miss Bass.