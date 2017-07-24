– Former NXT announcer Alex Del Barrio spoke with WZ Daily discussing last night’s WWE Battleground PPV. Highlights are below:

On his issue with the Punjabi Prison match: “One of the big problems I have with the Punjabi Prison match is that nobody in the building can see anything. I think even from a TV perspective there seems to be a lot of confusion with the match. There seems to be some problems with the overall storytelling ability of that match. I don’t understand the concept of the doors and how you only get sixty seconds to get in the door or whatever. I understand that you are trying to introduce a new kind of element with the two cages but there was a moment in the match where there were still two doors available. Jinder Mahal was starting to climb the cage and Randy Orton just kind of walked over and pulled him off the cage. If he’s climbing and there are still two doors available why don’t you just go through one of the doors while he is still climbing? I am very much a logic based storytelling guy when it comes to pro wrestling and when you have one of those questionable things I just kind of roll my eyes.”

On the use of the American flag during the John Cena vs Rusev match: “I think that was something they probably thought, “Man, this probably wasn’t a good idea,” during the match. Sometimes they think an idea is good in theory and then isn’t as good when it is executed and I’d be they never go back to that particular format again. I don’t get too caught up in that type of stuff. If you know it’s a match and it’s a fictional piece of storytelling you are watching and you get caught up in that… look, WWE does so much for the men and women of the armed services. They go around the world to visit several times a year. They do the Tribute to The Troops. They like to hire veterans within the company. They offer free tickets to military service members. To me it wasn’t a sign of disrespect. To me a sign of disrespect has to be intentional and it’s a fictional television match. Obviously it’ll hit the ground in that format but I am not going to be one of those people that goes crazy about it on social media.”