UPDATE: Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed that Bobby Fish is set to compete at tonight’s NXT tapings at Full Sail University. Fish’s ROH contract expired in March and has taking independent bookings since.

One source tells the site that Fish has already signed a contract with WWE, though it is not confirmed whether the deal has been finalized.

ORIGINAL: Wrestling Inc reports that former ROH Tag Team champion and former ROH TV champion Bobby Fish has been spotted entering Full Sail University, the site of tonight’s WWE NXT tapings. He was with NXT producer Ryan Katz at the time. It’s possible that Fish could make his debut tonight. This follows speculation that he might have signed with the WWE. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in March that he didn’t want to sign a new full-time ROH deal because he was worried it might hurt his chances of getting a WWE deal.

There’s no word on if Fish’s reDRagon partner Kyle O’Reilly is also at the tapings.