– WWE announced today, via press release, that Eric LeGrand, a former standout for the Rutgers University football team turned motivational speaker, has been named the recipient of the third annual Warrior Award. The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.

LeGrand was a key player on the Rutgers University football team before a spinal cord injury he sustained during a game in October 2010 left him paralyzed from the neck down. LeGrand resumed his college classes via Skype and also launched his sports broadcasting career as an analyst for Rutgers Football Radio Network. LeGrand founded the charity Team LeGrand of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation in 2013. He had the following to say about the announcement…

“It is an absolute honor to be named the 2017 Warrior Award recipient. I am truly grateful for WWE’s support of my personal journey and I am proud to continue to be an example of strength for people everywhere.”

Stephanie McMahon offered the following comments on LeGrand receiving the award…

“Eric LeGrand has shown incredible perseverance and unwavering positivity throughout his recovery. From the work he does helping others with spinal cord injuries to his motivational speaking, Eric is the perfect choice for this prestigious award.”

Finally, Dana Warrior (widow of The Ultimate Warrior and the one who will present the award at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony) gave the following statement…

“Eric LeGrand truly embodies the Warrior spirit with his determination and positive outlook. I am honored to present this year’s Warrior Award to Eric at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”