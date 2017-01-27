wrestling / News
Former Tough Enough Contestant Mada Abdelhamid Asks For WWE Release
– Former Tough Enough contestant Mada Abdelhamid posted the following on Instagram, noting that he has asked for his WWE release…
WWE Universe, I have recently made a tough decision and I have asked for my release from the WWE! It's been one hell of a journey since I started on Tough Enough… But I had to make a decision to do what's best for my family, and for myself. I wanted to thank you for your love and support… I have nothing but love for the WWE universe, you guys are AWESOME!!! It's time to start the next chapter of my life, and I'm excited to announce some big news with you all soon 🙏 #Blessed I love you guys!!! 🙌🏼 Mada #NextChapter
