wrestling / News

Former WWE Announcer Launches New Podcast

March 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Ardal Ocal, formerly known as Kyle Edwards in WWE, has announced that he is launching a new podcast for the MSG Network. Ocal posted to Twitter and announced that he is starting the A-Pod podcast starting Wednesday. Ocal has been hosting the MSG Network’s The Hockey Show since leaving WWE.

The podcast will be available via iTunes and the MSG Network website.

article topics :

Kyle Edwards, Madison Square Garden, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

