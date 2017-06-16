– Former WWE announcer Rich Brennan appeared on WZ Daily for a new interview yesterday. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Roman Reigns lashing out at fans on social media: “I mean, maybe he got sick and tired hearing it from people. I am with you that it probably is coming from somebody else, “Hey, push this a little bit more, or that a little bit more.” I always hated when they do this sort of thing; ‘the big announcement’ join us Monday for the ‘big announcement!’ You talk about something that never delivers; that never delivers…yeah, Edge’s announcement was a surprise but I mean it kind of funneled through the dirt sheet a little bit. You kinda knew that he was hurt and was contemplating retirement. Same with Daniel Bryan as well. You knew that the shelf life for him probably wasn’t going to be that long so it wasn’t a huge super surprise, but if Roman Reigns comes out and says, “Guess what, I’m going to have to retire because I’ve been wrestling with a broken neck for an entire year.”That would be shocking, that would deliver, but I don’t think that is the case.”

On why it may be happening: “He has been coming on to that. You’re right, he has been kind of super quiet and laid back, but maybe they’re peeling the onion a little bit and saying, “You know what? Go this direction.” Maybe they’re taking the reins off a little bit and kind of letting him be. The babyface stuff and all that stuff is cringe worthy. The promos they gave him were just God-awful. He’s not a natural and charismatic talker, at least as a babyface. I would believe him more as a straight up heel, or even if you want to go with a shades of gray where there isn’t anymore heels or babyfaces, kind of in the middle. He would be so much more believable with that edge to him, as opposed to be that happy, babyface guy. I don’t know.”