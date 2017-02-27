wrestling / News
Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn Separates From Husband
– Former WWE Diva Celeste Bonin (Kaitlyn) posted the following on Instagram, announcing that she is splitting with her husband, PJ Braun. The couple got married in 2014. She explained in the video that she was hoping that the split would be amicable, but noted that Braun took ownership of the domain name of her fitness clothing company (CelestialBodiez.com) and shut the website down. She has created a temporary domain for the website, which is at CelestialBodiezz.com, and hopes to get the old domain back in a few days. Here is the video post she made…
For anyone who missed us today we are sorry. @celestialbodiez temporary domain is CelestialBodiezz.com Please check out the full video on our Facebook page tomorrow , Facebook.com/celestialbodiezofficial If you emailed us today and have not heard a response please forward your concerns to [email protected] Thank you all for your support.
