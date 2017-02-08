– During an appearance on NBC channel 5 in Chicago, Mike Adamle announced that he has been diagnosed with dementia and that his doctor believes that Adamle is also suffering from CTE. Adamle believes the Dementia, as well as his 19 years dealing with Epilepsy, are due to his playing football in college and six years playing for the NFL. Adamle worked as a news anchor and sports broadcaster once his NFL career ended, and also worked as the host of American Gladiators. Adamle worked for WWE in 2008.