– PWInsider reports that wrestling legend, Ivan Koloff, has passed away. He was 74 years old. Koloff passed away after a battle with liver cancer.

Koloff defeated Bruno Sammartino to win the WWWF world heavyweight title in 1971 at New York’s Madison Square Garden after Sammartino held the belt for almost eight years. You can check out some clips of Koloff’s classic matches and Sammartino vs. Koloff below.

On behalf of 411, I would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Ivan Koloff.