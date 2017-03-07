– Frankie Kazarian’s band has a release date for their first album. VexTëmper announced that Doom Engine will be out on April 7th. The release follows their first single, “MPH,” which recently dropped. Kazarian plays bass in the band.

Speaking about the first single, Kazarian said, “(MPH) just kicks you in the face and never lets up. We started opening with it and it is usually a crowd favorite. It kind of sets the tone for what’s to come and gives people an idea of what they’re in for.”

He added, “All of us love crunchy, driving, galloping guitars. We are influenced by a lot of different music, but the common thread is indeed 80s and 90s hard rock and heavy metal.”

“MPH” is available now on Spotify here and iTunes here.