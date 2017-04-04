WrestleCon Supershow 2017

3-31-17

Orlando, Fl

Your commentators are Marty DeRosa & Excalibur

Caleb Konley, David Starr & Trevor Lee vs. ACH, Michael Elgin & Mascarita Dorada

ACH clears the ring of the heel team with a series of dropkicks to start and Starr challenges him to a chop contest, so ACH punches him in the nuts instead. He delivers the same to Konley and attemts to on Lee but Lee blocks, which allows Konley & Starr to hit a double super kick into the groin!!! Dorada gets the better of the heels until Starr drills him with a super kick. Lee hits the standing double stomp on Dorada and the heels take turns mockingly working over Dorada. Dorada goes low on everyone to come back and he tags Elgin who hits a slingshot splash onto Starr. He hits a double suplex on Lee & Konley and then catches Starr with the Falcon Arrow for 2. Elgin catches Lee & Konley with a double German suplex and he hits a slingshot powerslam on Starr for 2. Everyone takes each other out and Elgin presses Dorada onto the heels on the floor!!! Brainbuster by ACH to Starr and Dorada hits a moonsault off the top for 3.

Winners- ACH, Michael Elgin & Mascarita Dorada *** ( A perfect opener for this show. This was just pure fun from start to finish. Konley, Starr & Lee were awesome grimy heels who acted like total dicks to Dorada who eventually paid for their sins when they had to face the powerhouse Elgin. Considering the number of matches Elgin & ACH had to work in other promotions this weekend, this was a perfect use for them on this show as they didn’t have to do too much and Dorada carried the workload. )

Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki

Grappling to start but neither man can get the advantage early. Ki catches Strickland with a mule kick and he begins to work on the head and neck of Strickland. Strickland uses his athleticism to catch Ki with a dropkick and he looks to dive to the floor but Ki moves before catching Strickland with a SICK shotgun dropkick to the floor!!! Ki works him over around ringside and back in, Ki counters a catapult into the corner into a springboard double stomp for 2. Abdominal stretch by Ki but Strickland fights out and hits the 401 into the Ace Crusher. Strickland hits a slingshot double stomp to the back for 2. Strickland hits a DDT off the second rope for 2. Strickland goes up but Ki catches him with an enzuigiri and hits the Warrior’s Way onto the apron!!! Back in, he covers for 3!!!

Winner- Low Ki ***1/2 ( I thought the action in this match was very good without going nuts with crazy spots or physical stricking but I adored the storytelling in the match. Throughout the match, you could see Strickland wanted to use his aerial ability and wrestle his style of match but Ki the veteran wouldn’t let him. Instead, he kept Strickland grounded and wore him down so he could land more physical and painful double stomps and beat him by wrestling a smarter match. It was a different kind of match than what you’d think these two would work and I loved every bit of it. )

Impact Wrestling Championship- Lashley © vs. Jeff Cobb

Lashley overpowers Cobb to start and he works him over in the corner. Cobb comes back with a suplex and he clotheslines Lashley to the floor. Cobb works him over on the floor but Lashley is able to regain control. Neck breaker by Lashley gets 2 and he grabs a chin lock. Lashley repeatedly cuts off a comeback from Cobb and he hits a delayed vertical suplex. Cobb comes back with a T-Bone suplex but Lashley comes right back with a clothesline. Triangle Choke by Lashley but Cobb powers out and breaks it up with a power bomb. Saito suplex by Cobb and he hits a standing moonsault followed by a standing SSP for 2. Deadlift German suplex by Cobb but Lashley comes back with the Spear for 3.

Winner- Bobby Lashley **1/2 ( This match just didn’t work. It should have been a battle of the bulls where both showcased their feats of strength. Instead, they worked a simple match, the heat segment by Lashley was kind of boring and really Cobb was nothing more than a base for Lashley to shine. )

Flip Gordon & Sammy Guevara vs. Angelico & Jack Evans

Evans cuts a promo without a microphone early in the match calling Guevara “Justin Bieber”. Guevara has enough, throwing a super kick on Evans for 2. Guevara and Gordon take turns stomping away on Evans in the corner and they throw some kicks at Evans. Springboard super kick by Gordon knocks Evans to the floor and he hits the Asai moonsault to the floor!!! Guevara hits the Fosbury Flop to the floor and back in, he does some squats before hitting a Samoan drop on Evans for 2. Evans catches Guevara in the Ankle Lock but Gordon breaks it up with a super kick. Rear Naked Choke by Guevara but Evans backs him into the corner to break. Double Blockbuster by Evans and he tags Angelico. Pele to the back of the head by Angelico gets 2. Assisted 450 by Angelico and Evans gets 2 as Gordan saves. Curb Stomp by Guevara to Angelico and he goes up. SSP misses and Angelico hits the BT Bomb into the corner for 3.

Winners- Angelico & Jack Evans **3/4 ( I liked that Guevara & Gordon controlled the majority of this match. They’re both destined to have a big year and to be featured in more prominent promotions so it was great to see them get showcased so strongly in this match. Angelico & Evans are hit and miss for me, I thought they did a great job selling for the young guns but their offensive display here left a lot to be desired, so it was a good showcase but a decent if unspectacular match. )

Team Ospreay (Will Ospreay, Drew Galloway, Lio Rush, Ryan Smile & Marty Scurll) vs. Team Ricochet (Ricochet, AR Fox, Dezmond Xavier, Jason Cade & Sami Callihan)

Ricochet cross bodies Ospreay to the floor, trigging a brawl. Smile and Xavier hit each other with NASTY head butts and Cade takes out Smile with a DDT. Galloway hits an overhead belly to belly suplex on Cade and Fox catches him with a bulldog. Callihan chokeslams Rush and Ospreay hits a spin kick. Ospreay and Ricochet has one of their crazy exchanges and everyone is at a stalemate. Suddently, Uptown Funk plays and it’s a DANCE PARTY~!!! Everyone has a turn except for Drew Galloway and everyone wants him to get down. Galloway finally joins in but then throws a head butt at Xavier, leading to Team Ospreay all drilling Team Ricochet with hard strikes. Rush knocks Callihan off the apron with a Pele and follows up with a Heat Seeking Missile. We get a sequence of dives to the floor and it ends with Fox hitting the springboard inverted summersault plancha to the floor!!! Galloway decides to follow up as well with a suicide plancha to the floor!!! OSPREAY HITS A SPANISH FLY ON RICOCHET ONTO THE PILE ON THE FLOOR!!!!!! Back in, we get the TOWER OF DOOM~!!!! A series of strikes leads to a series of trap super kicks in the corner. Team Ricochet all hit SSPs at the same time while Callihan hits a Tombstone on Galloway for 2!!! We get a series of kicks and ace crushers with the big moment being Ospreay catches Ricochet off the top with a springboard Ace Crusher. Sick Kick by Galloway to Ricochet and he hits the snap piledriver for 2 as Team Ricochet saves. Series of finishes leads to Ospreay hitting the springboard Ace Crusher for 2!!! 630 Splash by Ospreay but he walks into the Canadian Destroyer from Cade. Reverse hurricanrana by Cade gets 2. West Coast Pop by Cade gets 3!!!

Winners- Team Ricochet **** ( Well this was fucking nuts. There were some spots and sequences that were a tad too choreographed for my tastes but I can’t hate on the creativity and some of the shit these guys pulled off in this match. Between the dives, strikes & dancing, this was a fucking blast to watch and I loved that Cade got the pinfall, continuing the trend on this show of giving the up and coming talents the chance to really shine. )

WrestleCon Rumble for the DDT Ironman Metal Championship

Joey Ryan is #1 and Colt Cabana is #2. Ryan is the champion and can lose the title during the match by pin fall or elimination due to the 24/7 rule. Cabana rips off Ryan’s CHEST HAIR to start and he looks to stomp his nuts but it has no effect. Kikutaro is #3. Double dragon screw leg sweep by Kikutaro and he hits the Shining Wizard on Ryan. Underground Luchador is #4 and he hits some tilt-a-whirl head scissors before catches Ryan with a small package for 3 to become the new champion!!! He takes the mask off and it’s Matt Striker. Kikutaro goes low and Ryan dumps Strike to regain his title. Jake Manning is #5 and he reads a book in the corner while everyone tries to charge at him. Crossbody off the second rope by Manning as George South is #6. South cleans house on everyone and Suicide is #7. He goes after Manning as everyone just brawls for now. Mr. Hughes is #8 and Cabana tries to head butt him but that has no effect. Zane Riley is #9 and he and Kikutaro trade thumb in the bums. 2 Cold Scorpio is #10 and he hits a double dropkick on Manning and Suicide. Saito suplex by Manning and Riley follows up with a moonsault off the top. Billy Gunn is #11 and he hits the Fameasser on Riley. Gunn dumps Kikutaro, Manning & Cabana while also dropkicking Riley out. Moose is #12 and he stares down Gunn. Before they fight, Swoggle comes out at #13. Swoggle challenges both but Gunn just shoves him down. Dropkick by Moose and Shane Douglas is #14. Hughes charges at Gunn but misses and falls to the floor. Swoggle backdrops Suicide out. Kevin Thorn is #15 and he stalks Swoggle before driving him into Gunn in the corner. Shannon Moore is #16 and he dropkicks Thorn. Gunn cuts him off with a sidewalk slam and The Hurricane is #17. Chokeslam to Thorn and Hurricane dumps him. Chokeslam to Gunn and Abyss is #18. Abyss dumps Douglas, Gunn & Scorpio. Gangrel is #19 and Abyss is dumped by Moore & Hurricane. Gangrel clotheslines Hurricane off the apron to eliminate him. Swoggle hits the pop up powerbomb on Moore!!! Marty Jannetty is #20 as Gangrel backdrops Moore out. Jannetty attacks but Gangrel slams him out. Moose head butts Gangrel off the apron. Moose throws some jabs but Ryan forces him to grab his dick and it’s time for the SUPER DICK~!!! Ryan eliomiantes him with the Dickplex. Swoggle dumps Ryan!!!

Winner and NEW DDT Ironman Metal Champion- Swoggle * ( The action during this match was really terrible but this match was designed to roll out the legends and is clearly more appealing for the live crowd than those watching back on VOD, so I can’t completely rip it apart cause live it worked like a charm. Still, the comedy early on did nothing for me and you know the match is bad when Billy Gunn was the standout performer by a mile. )

After the match, Ryan rolls Swoggle up to regain the title. Ryan begins to cut a promo about how he’s the greatest Ironman Champion off all time but suddenly “Enter Sandman” plays and Sandman is in the crowd!!!! Sandman does his complete entrance and then enters the ring and he offers Ryan a beer. He then drills Ryan with his Singapore cane and covers Ryan for 3 to become the new champion!!!

TLC Match- Cage w/Melissa Santos vs. Johnny Mundo w/Taya Valkyrie

Cage throws repeated lariats in the corner and Mundo comes back with the Flying Chuck for 2. Release German suplex by Cage and he grabs a chair but Mundo dropkicks it back into him. He works over Cage on the floor and he drives a ladder into the head of Cage. Back in, Mundo hits a running knee strike with Cage seated on a chair but Cage comes back by dropkicking a ladder into the midsection of Cage. Power bomb on the ladder by Cage gets 2. Pele by Mundo but Cage comes back by backdropping Mundo onto the ladder. Cage sets up a table and he goes up but Mundo follows. Valkyris hits Cage in the back with a chair to save Mundo and she goes up. She goes for a Frankensteiner but Cage blocks and powerbombs her off the top through the table!!! Mundo hits Cage with the ladder and he hits Starship Pain onto the ladder for 2. Mundo sets up a table in the corner but he took too long, which allowed Cage to recover. Mundo grabs Santos and tries to use her as a shield. This allows him to go low on Cage and he nails him with the chair. Santos throws a high kick on Mundo so Mundo spears her through the table!!! Mundo rolls Cage up with his feet on the ropes for 2 and Cage hits a discus lariat. He nails Mundo with the chair and he hits the Screwdriver on the chair for 3.

Winner- Cage ** ( You can tell the crowd was getting tired cause you barely heard much of a reaction during the match outside of the table spots with the women. Plus this just felt like a dry, uninspired effort. They took forever to set up their spots and there seemed to be a real lack of energy for a match that was supposed to be faced on big violent spots. They just did some stuff with the tables, ladders & chairs and that’s about it. A huge disappointment and probably my least favorite match on the show not counting the Rumble. )

Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

Penta & Fenix attack to start and Penta wheelbarrow’s Fenix onto Matt for 2. Series of kicks to Jeff and Penta hits a What’s Up Double Stomp for 2 as Matt saves. Side Effect to Fenix gets 2 as Penta saves. Poetry in Motion to Fenix and everyone lays each other out. Fenix goes for a twisting plancha to the floor but he lands on Penta by mistake. Jeff hits a crossbody off the apron onto the Lucha Brothers. Back in, the Hardys hit stereo Twist of Fates for 2. The Lucha Brothers come back with a Gory Special/legdrop/splash combo for 2. Twist of Fate to Penta and Jeff goes up but Fenix follows. Matt takes him off with a Twist of Fate onto Penta and Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb onto both for 3.

Winners- The Hardys **1/2 ( I’m glad they said screw it to having a normal tag match and decided to just go wild with an action packed match but it was criminally short. The Hardys were set to have a long weekend so it’s understandable in a way, but Penta & Fenix didn’t get the chance to shine they normally do and this came short of the insanity that you’d think these two teams could produce together. )

