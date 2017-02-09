BET Wrestling have revealed updated betting odds for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, with all of the matches represented. If you bet the amount of money listed in the right side of the fraction, you get the amount of money listed on the left fraction. So if you bet $11 on American Alpha in the tag title match, you get $4.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship:

American Alpha 4/11

The Usos 5/2

Heath Slater and Rhyno 5/1

Breezango 7/1

The Ascension 8/1

The Vaudevillains 12/1

Smackdown Women’s Championship:

Alexa Bliss 1/3 vs Naomi 2/1

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship:

Bray Wyatt 1/10

John Cena 3/1

AJ Styles 8/1

The Miz 14/1

Baron Corbin 16/1

Dean Ambrose 18/1

Handicap Match:

Dolph Ziggler 4/7 vs Apollo Crews and Kalisto 5/4

Nikki Bella 4/11 vs Natalya 15/8

Randy Orton 1/4 vs Luke Harper 5/2

Mickie James 8/11 vs Becky Lynch 1/1 (even bet)