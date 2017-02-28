– Here are the updated cards for the 2017 NJPW New Japan Cup. The first two shows take place on March 11th (4AM ET) and 12th (2AM ET) on New Japan World. 411 will have live coverage of the shows…

MARCH 11th:

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Hirai Kawato vs. El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi & Tiger Mask IV

* Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kenny Omega & Yujiro Takahashi

* Katsuyori Shibata, Juice Robinson, KUSHIDA & David Finlay vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

* Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Jado & Gedo vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi

* NJ Cup 1st Round Match: EVIL vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* NJ Cup 1st Round Match: Tomoaki Honma vs. Tanga Roa

* NJ Cup 1st Round Match: Michael Elgin vs. Bad Luck Fale

* NJ Cup 1st Round Match: Tama Tonga vs. Toru Yano

MARCH 12th

* David Finlay vs. Tomoyuki Oka

* Yuji Nagata & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Manabu Nakanishi & Tiger Mask IV

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, KUSHIDA & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

* Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, Jado & Gedo vs. Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku

* NJ Cup 1st Round Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Minoru Suzuki

* NJ Cup 1st Round Match: Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* NJ Cup 1st Round Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega

* NJ Cup 1st Round Match: YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

– There will also be shows on March 13, 14, 15, and 17, which will not air live. The semifinals and finals will air on the 19th (1AM ET) and 20th (1AM ET). The winner earns a title shot at a singles title of their choosing.