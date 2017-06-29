wrestling / News
Full Content Listing For WWE: Dawn of Attitude DVD Set
– Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the full content listing for the WWE: Dawn of Attitude DVD set. You can see the full listing below. The set looks at 1997 and the year’s impact on the company’s evolution into the Attitude Era. It is set to release on October 3rd.
The full content set is below:
DISC ONE:
DOCUMENTARY:
Evolution & Transformation
Pulling the Curtain Back
Epic Storytelling
No Limitations
Rise of Stone Cold
RAW is WAR
Guerrilla Programming
Divas Emerge
Canadian Pride
Evolution of HHH
Faces of Foley
Know Your Role
Uncertainty
Developmental Switch
BSK & The Kliq?
Ensuring Success
DISC 2:
* WWE Championship Match
Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels
Royal Rumble • January 19, 1997
* Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Mankind
Shotgun Saturday Night • January 25, 1997
* European Championship Tournament – Final Match
Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog
RAW • March 3, 1997
* Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Sycho Sid
RAW • March 17, 1997
* Owen Hart Acceptance Speech
Slammy Award Ceremony • March 21, 1997
* Submission Match
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Special Guest Referee: Ken Shamrock
WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997
* Street Fight
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
RAW • April 21, 1997
* Jim Ross Interviews Mick Foley
RAW • May, 1997
* King of the Ring Tournament Final Match
Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Mankind
King of the Ring • June 8, 1997
* Bret Hart’s Anti-American Tirade
RAW • July 7, 1997
DISC 3:
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match
Owen Hart & The British Bulldog vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin & Dude Love
RAW • July 14, 1997
* Flag Match
The Hart Foundation (Bret “Hitman” Hart, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dude Love & The Undertaker
RAW • July 21, 1997
* Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker
In Your House: Ground Zero • September 7, 1997
* European Championship Match
British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels
One Night Only • September 20, 1997
* Stone Cold Stuns McMahon
RAW • September 22, 1997
* Shawn Michaels & Triple H brag after Badd Blood
RAW • October 6, 1997
* Kane vs. Mankind
Survivor Series • November 9, 1997
* WWE Championship Match
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
Survivor Series • November 9, 1997
* Intercontinental Championship Match
The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
In Your House: D-Generation X • December 7, 1997
* Sable in a Potato Sack
RAW • December 8, 1997
* European Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H
RAW • December 22, 1997
BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:
* Goldust (w/ Marlena) vs. The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund)
Shotgun Saturday Night • January 4, 1997
* No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
Sycho Sid vs. The Undertaker
WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997
* Steel Cage Match
Mankind vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
SummerSlam • August 3, 1997
* Street Fight
Cactus Jack vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
RAW • September 22, 1997
* Stone Cold Meets The Rock
RAW • November 10, 1997