– Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the full content listing for the WWE: Dawn of Attitude DVD set. You can see the full listing below. The set looks at 1997 and the year’s impact on the company’s evolution into the Attitude Era. It is set to release on October 3rd.

The full content set is below:

DISC ONE:

DOCUMENTARY:

Evolution & Transformation

Pulling the Curtain Back

Epic Storytelling

No Limitations

Rise of Stone Cold

RAW is WAR

Guerrilla Programming

Divas Emerge

Canadian Pride

Evolution of HHH

Faces of Foley

Know Your Role

Uncertainty

Developmental Switch

BSK & The Kliq?

Ensuring Success

DISC 2:

* WWE Championship Match

Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels

Royal Rumble • January 19, 1997

* Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Mankind

Shotgun Saturday Night • January 25, 1997

* European Championship Tournament – Final Match

Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog

RAW • March 3, 1997

* Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Sycho Sid

RAW • March 17, 1997

* Owen Hart Acceptance Speech

Slammy Award Ceremony • March 21, 1997

* Submission Match

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Special Guest Referee: Ken Shamrock

WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997

* Street Fight

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

RAW • April 21, 1997

* Jim Ross Interviews Mick Foley

RAW • May, 1997

* King of the Ring Tournament Final Match

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Mankind

King of the Ring • June 8, 1997

* Bret Hart’s Anti-American Tirade

RAW • July 7, 1997

DISC 3:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Owen Hart & The British Bulldog vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin & Dude Love

RAW • July 14, 1997

* Flag Match

The Hart Foundation (Bret “Hitman” Hart, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dude Love & The Undertaker

RAW • July 21, 1997

* Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

In Your House: Ground Zero • September 7, 1997

* European Championship Match

British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels

One Night Only • September 20, 1997

* Stone Cold Stuns McMahon

RAW • September 22, 1997

* Shawn Michaels & Triple H brag after Badd Blood

RAW • October 6, 1997

* Kane vs. Mankind

Survivor Series • November 9, 1997

* WWE Championship Match

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels

Survivor Series • November 9, 1997

* Intercontinental Championship Match

The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

In Your House: D-Generation X • December 7, 1997

* Sable in a Potato Sack

RAW • December 8, 1997

* European Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H

RAW • December 22, 1997

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:

* Goldust (w/ Marlena) vs. The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund)

Shotgun Saturday Night • January 4, 1997

* No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship

Sycho Sid vs. The Undertaker

WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997

* Steel Cage Match

Mankind vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley

SummerSlam • August 3, 1997

* Street Fight

Cactus Jack vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley

RAW • September 22, 1997

* Stone Cold Meets The Rock

RAW • November 10, 1997