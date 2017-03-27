WWE has released the full interview Corey Graves had with Kurt Angle (It’s True It’s True) on the WWE Network. Here are highlights, via PWInsider:

– The interview is nineteen minutes long and is set up to introduce newer viewers to who Kurt Angle is after he left the company in June 2006.

– There is no mention of what Angle after leaving WWE.

– The special looks at Angle’s WWE title wins, and Angle says each one means something special because it meant the company had faith in him.

– It looks at Angle’s matches with Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels and Brock Lesnar. Angle said HBK is “the smoothest” opponent he’s ever had. He said he was nervous for their match at Wrestlemania 21 in Los Angeles. He called Lesnar the best wrestler of his size ever. According to PWInsider, the special used his wins to show him as one of the best ever.

– His comedy bits with Edge, Christian and Steve Austin were also highlighted.

– Angle said he left WWE in 2006 because his body was breaking down and he had problems with pain pills. Vince McMahon wanted him to stay and go to rehab, but Angle asked for his release and it was granted. He said he was “bitter” and bashed WWE after he left. He spoke about his problems with drugs and drinking. He had multiple DUIs in a short time period. He said he finally turned things around after his wife said she loved him but was going to leave if he didn’t change the way he was.

– Angle said the WWE Hall of Fame was one of two Halls he wanted to get into when his career his over. The Olympic Hall of Fame was the other. He was surprised by the invitation because he didn’t think his career was over, but was extremely happy.

– The interview featured clips of Angle meeting with Triple H and Vince McMahon at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Angle said Vince was a “father figure” to him. He added that Vince either likes you or he doesn’t. Vince told him that whatever happened in the past was in the past and they wanted to move forward, using Angle in the best way for the company. He said that could include in-ring stuff or it might not.

– He was asked if he would return to the ring but said he wanted to focus on his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He added that he planned to be with WWE for “years to come.”