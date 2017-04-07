wrestling / News

Full Details on Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story DVD

April 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the full full content listing for Kevin Owens’ upcoming DVD set. The set, titled Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story, releases on July 4th and will include the following:

DISC 1

DOCUMENTARY:
My Journey
Maybe I could be a wrestler?
A Moment that Switched Our Lives Entirely
Mr. Wrestling
Turning Point
The Top Guy
WWE Tryout
NXT
WWE Debut
WrestleMania 32
All For Family
Payback
WWE Universal Championship Match
The Kevin Owens Show
WWE ‘Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story’ DVD – Documentary Chapters

DISC 2
SPECIAL FEATURES:

WWE Tryout Match?
IWS
Steve Corino
Reflections in Brooklyn
No Singlet
The Name Kevin Owens
Six Months
WWE Debut
Grandfathers
Superstar Ink
Unfiltered

MATCHES:

Kevin Owens vs. CJ Parker
NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution • December 11, 2014

NXT Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
NXT TakeOver: Rival • February 11, 2015

Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn
San Jose, CA • March 27, 2015

Kevin Owens WWE Debut
RAW • May 18, 2015

Kevin Owens vs. John Cena
Elimination Chamber • May 31, 2015

Intercontinental Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Ryback
Night of Champions • September 20, 2015

DISC 3
Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose
Royal Rumble • January 24, 2016

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens
Main Event • April 12, 2016

Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose
Paris, France • April 22, 2016

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Battleground • July 24, 2016

Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big Cass
RAW • August 29, 2016

Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Hell in a Cell • October 30, 2016

United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES

NXT Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Adrian Neville
NXT • February 18, 2015

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Payback • May 1, 2016

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns
RAW • September 12, 2016

No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW • November 21, 2016

article topics :

Kevin Owens, WWE DVD, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading