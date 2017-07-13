– GFW sent out the following today…

IMPACT WRESTLING comes to The Ballpark at Harbor Yard August 6

The superstars of IMPACT WRESTLING – featuring Bobby Lashley, “The Pride of Mexico” Alberto El Patron and EC3, among others – are taking their show on the road to Bridgeport, CT on Sunday, August 6, marking one of the first-ever live events for the new-look IMPACT WRESTLING.

The wrestling action will be held at the The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, home of the Bridgeport Bluefish baseball club, starting at 4:00 p.m. ET, with the doors opening to the general public at 3:00 p.m. ET.

“A loaded lineup of IMPACT WRESTLING stars will be in Bridgeport. Anything can and will happen once the action starts, in and out of the ring. The city of Bridgeport, Fairfield County and the state of Connecticut have great wrestling tradition, we are excited in our 15th anniversary to be there this Summer as part of the Bridgeport Bluefish’s 20th anniversary season,” said Jeff Jarrett, Chief Creative Officer for IMPACT WRESTLING.

The lineup of IMPACT WRESTLING superstars tentatively scheduled to appear in Bridgeport for this special summer show for families, friends and fans will also include “Cowboy” James Storm, Eli Drake, the Latin American Exchange (L.A.X.) and many more.

Tickets for the IMPACT WRESTLING show in Bridgeport, CT are available by visiting the link below, calling 203-210-BLUE, or by visiting The Ballpark at Harbor Yard Box Office.

All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative trading card set of five IMPACT WRESTLING stars. Plus, there will be a pre-show VIP Meet & Greet for select ticket holders.

Level 1 tickets, for instance, are the first two rows of ringside field seats ($65), which include admission to the pre-show Meet & Greet, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET, with at least eight IMPACT WRESTLING superstars attending. Level 2 tickets, in rows three and four of ringside field seats ($55), also include admission to the afternoon Meet & Greet. Tickets to the IMPACT WRESTLING show start at $20.

“We are thrilled to bring this exciting show to the ballpark in August,” said Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. “We love being able to offer our city more than just baseball during the gorgeous summer months. There is a strong wrestling fanbase in Southern Connecticut, and we’re happy to invite fans of all kinds to enjoy our perfect outdoor venue.”

The Ballpark at Harbor Yard is easily accessible off Interstate-95 and within walking distance of both the Metro-North MTA railroad Bridgeport train station (New Haven line) and the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson (Long Island) Ferry.