– Here is the full content listing for the “Piper’s Pit: Born to Controversy” Collection that debuts on Monday on the WWE Network. The Collection features clips from Roddy Piper’s famous Piper’s Pit segments including both the first installment in 18984 and the last one in 2014:

* Piper’s Pit Intro

* A First on Victory Corner: The First Piper’s Pit on Victory Corner

* Getting Superfly: Piper’s Pit with Jimmy Snuka

* Provoking a Giant: Roddy Piper gets Andre the Giant Angry

* No Job too Humiliating: Piper’s Pit with Frank Williams

* The Coconut Incident: Piper’s Pit with Jimmy Snuka

* Piper Just Wants to Have Fun: Piper’s Pit with Cyndi Lauper

* Going Hollywood: Piper’s Pit on the set of The A-Team

* An ‘X’ Where the ‘T’ Should Be: Piper’s Pit: Piper and Orndorff make fun of Hogan, Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper

* Talking Trash: Piper’s Pit: Piper, Orndorff and Orton trash WrestleMania Poster

* Less Than Wonderful: Piper’s Pit: Piper turns on Mr. Wonderful

* Pulling Punches Piper’s Pit: Hulk Hogan signs Mr. T to face Piper in a Boxing Match

* Stop and Smell the Flowers: Piper’s Pit Replaces The Flower Shop

* Battle of the Talk Shows: Piper’s Pit vs. The Flower Shop

* A Tangled Hart: Piper’s Pit: Piper ties up Jimmy Hart

* Revenge is Adorable: Piper’s Pit: Adrian Adonis attacks Piper again

* Andre Aligns with The Brain: Piper’s Pit: Andre aligns with Bobby Heenan against Hulk Hogan

* The ‘Last’ Piper’s Pit: The “Last” Piper’s Pit

* Where There’s Smoke…: Piper’s Pit with Brother Love and Morton Downey Jr.

* The Return of Piper’s Pit: The Return of Piper’s Pit

* A Familiar Face: Piper’s Pit: Jimmy Snuka confronts Piper and Sean O’Haire

* The Rattlesnake Enters the Pit: Piper’s Pit with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

* A Heartbreaking Challenge: Piper’s Pit: Shawn Michaels issues a challenge to Hulk Hogan

* Legends and Legacies: Piper’s Pit with Mick Foley and The Ortons

* Unusual Appetites: Piper’s Pit with JBL and Jillian Hall

* Do the Right Thing: Piper’s Pit with John Cena and Wade Barrett

* Rise Above Hate?: Piper’s Pit with John Cena (Piper tries to get Cena angry)

* Motivating Y2J: Piper’s Pit with Chris Jericho (chosen in poll)

* The New Age of Old School: Piper’s Pit with The Shield

* Sizing Up the Competitors: Piper’s Pit on WrestleMania XXX and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* A Christmas Gift for Rusev: Piper’s Pit with Rusev and Lana

* Born to Controversy: The Roddy Piper Story (Full Home Video)