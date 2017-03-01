wrestling / News
Full Details: WWE Summerslam Travel Packages
– Here are the full details on the WWE Summerslam Travel Packages, which will go on sale Monday…
Get ready for the ultimate WWE fan experience as SummerSlam Travel Packages will be available starting this Monday at 12 noon ET, exclusively at SummerSlamTravel.com. Individual SummerSlam tickets are available Saturday, March 25.
WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a third straight year on Aug. 20, and there is no better way to enjoy all the excitement of SummerSlam Weekend than by scoring an official Travel Package. Don’t miss out!
THE BIG APPLE PACKAGE – STARTING AT $2,850 PER PERSON
SummerSlam Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Ringside Rows 1-2
Collectible Chair
Sunday, August 20, 2017
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Ringside Rows 1-2
Saturday, August 19, 2017
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Ringside Rows 1-2
Monday, August 21, 2017
SmackDown LIVE Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Barclays Center
Seating – Ringside Rows 1-2
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Breakfast Slam Session with WWE Superstars
Breakfast buffet and autograph session
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars
Reception at Barclays Center prior to SummerSlam
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Coney Island Experience
Enjoy lunch with WWE Legends and experience all that Coney Island has to offer. You will spend time in Coney Island’s Luna Park, the newest theme park and seaside attraction. Rides and transportation included.
Monday, August 21, 2017
Round-Trip Subway Transportation
Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center
Times Square Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Tuesday, August 22, 2017
4-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Wednesday, August 23, 2017
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
PLATINUM PACKAGE – STARTING AT $1,850 PER PERSON
SummerSlam Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Ringside Rows 3-5
Collectible Chair
Sunday, August 20, 2017
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Ringside Rows 3-5
Saturday, August 19, 2017
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Ringside Rows 3-5
Monday, August 21, 2017
SmackDown LIVE Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Barclays Center
Seating – Ringside Rows 3-5
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Breakfast Slam Session with WWE Superstars
Breakfast buffet and autograph session
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Round-Trip Subway Transportation
Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center
Times Square Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Tuesday, August 22, 2017
4-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Wednesday, August 23, 2017
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
GOLD PACKAGE – STARTING AT $1,225 PER PERSON
SummerSlam Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Lower Level
Sunday, August 20, 2017
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Lower Level
Saturday, August 19, 2017
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Barclays Center
Seating – Lower Level
Monday, August 21, 2017
SmackDown LIVE Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Barclays Center
Seating – Lower Level
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Breakfast Slam Session with WWE Superstars
Breakfast buffet and autograph session
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Round-Trip Subway Transportation
Transportation to and from Times Square area hotel to Barclays Center
Times Square Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Tuesday, August 22, 2017
4-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Saturday, August 19, 2017 / Check-out Wednesday, August 23, 2017
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
Seating assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by travel package tier.
If you require wheelchair accessible seating, please indicate the request with your order by checking the Wheelchair Accessible Seating box on the purchase page.