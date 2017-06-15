– Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the full content details for their Unreleased Matches: 1985-1993 DVD set. The set will be hosted by Sean Mooney and Charly Caruso and releases on September 5th.

The listing is:

DISC ONE

Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy & Bobby Heenan vs. Big Machine, Super Machine & Hulk Machine

Baltimore, MD • September 16, 1986

Macho Man Randy Savage vs. Pedro Morales

Binghamton, NY • October 28, 1986

Hulk Hogan & Roddy Piper vs. Paul Orndorff & Harley Race

Phoenix, AZ • December 9, 1986

The Dingo Warrior vs. Jose Estrada

Indianapolis, IN • June 23, 1987

Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage vs. The Honky Tonk Man & The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart)

Huntsville, AL • January 5, 1988

Owen Hart vs. Barry Horowitz

Bristol, TN • March 8, 1988

Randy Savage vs. Andre the Giant

New Haven, CT • April 21, 1988

Demolition vs. The Powers of Pain

Glenn Falls, NY • June 21, 1988

Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd

Glenn Falls, NY • April 4, 1989

Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior

Glenn Falls, NY • April 4, 1989

Dusty Rhodes vs. Ted DiBiase

Madison, WI • June 6, 1989

Hillbilly Jim & Hacksaw Duggan vs. Haku & Andre the Giant

Utica, NY • July 19, 1989

Brian (Crush) Adams vs. Barry Horowitz

Fresno, CA • August 9, 1989

Earthquake Evans vs. Paul Roma

Louisville, KY • September 20, 1989

The Rockers vs. Powers of Pain

Miami, FL • January 22, 1990

Andre the Giant & Haku vs. Demolition

Ft. Myers, FL • January 23, 1990

The Ultimate Warrior vs. “Macho King” Randy Savage

Ft. Myers, FL • January 23, 1990

DISC TWO

Hulk Hogan vs. Earthquake

Syracuse, NY • April 3, 1990

Ted DiBiase vs. The Big Boss Man

Syracuse, NY • April 3, 1990

Mr. Perfect & Ravishing Rick Rude vs. The Ultimate Warrior & Texas Tornado

Providence, RI • August 8, 1990

The Legion of Doom vs. Demolition

Ft. Wayne, IN • October 30, 1990

War Eagle (Tatanka) vs. Dale Wolfe

January 8, 1991

Blindfold Match: Rick Martel vs. Jake Roberts

Savannah, GA • January 29, 1991

Sid Justice vs. Ted DiBiase

Calgary, AB • July 8, 1991

Casket Match: The Ultimate Warrior vs. The Undertaker

Rochester, NY • August 19, 1991

Ric Flair vs. Roddy Piper

Huntington, WV • October 1, 1991

Jake Roberts vs. Mr. Madness (Randy Savage)

Springfield, MA • November 12, 1991

Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair

Springfield, MA • November 12, 1991

Piper’s Pit with The Brooklyn Brawler

Toledo, OH • April 7, 1992

Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog

Binghamton, NY • June 30, 1992

Bret Hart & The Ultimate Warrior vs. Papa Shango & Kamala

Regina, SK • October 13, 1992

The Undertaker vs. Bam Bam Bigelow

Fresno, CA • January 26, 1993

The Toxic Turtles (Timmy & Tommy Turtle) vs. Tommy Stevenson & Ron Preston

Augusta, GA • March 9, 1993

DISC THREE

The Undertaker vs. Giant Gonzalez

Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993

Kip Winchester & Brett Colt (The Smoking Gunns) vs. Barry Horowitz & Reno Riggins

Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993

Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect

Tucson, AZ • April 6, 1993

The Tazmaniac vs. Skippy Taylor (Scott Taylor)

Portland, ME • May 5, 1993

Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna

Portland, ME • May 5, 1993

Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake vs. Money Inc.

Guest Referee: Sgt. Slaughter

Columbus, OH • June 14, 1993

Lex Luger vs. Ludvig Borga

Burlington, VT • October 20, 1993

Randy Savage vs. Crush

White Plains, NY • February 1, 1994

Bret Hart vs. Jim Neidhart

Montreal, QC • October 21, 1994

Ladder Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. The British Bulldog

Danbury, CT • May 16, 1995

Ladder Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. Razor Ramon

Struthers, OH • June 5, 1995

Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart vs. Jerry Lawler & Hakushi

St. Louis, MO • July 26, 1995

Steel Cage: Diesel vs. Yokozuna

St. Louis, MO • July 26, 1995

EXTRAS

Shawn Michaels vs. Jerry Lawler

Wheeling, WV • June 6, 1995

Hulk Hogan & Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Andre the Giant & Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase

Hershey, PA • January 26, 1988

Steel Cage: Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan

Wheeling, WV • October 2, 1989

Rick Rude vs. The Ultimate Warrior

Toledo, Ohio • June 10, 1990

Papa Shango vs. The Ultimate Warrior

Ottawa, Ontario • June 1, 1992

Kamala vs. The Ultimate Warrior

Landover, MD • September 1, 1992

Kamala & Papa Shango vs. Undertaker & Ultimate Warrior

Worcester, MA • July 20, 1992

Ultimate Warrior vs. Papa Shango

Terra Haute, IN • October 27, 1992

The Mad Monk (Mike Shaw aka Friar Ferguson/Bastion Booger) vs. Bobby Young

Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993

The Harris Twins vs. Dale Wolfe & Tim Patterson

Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993

Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect

Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993

The Harlem Knights (Men On A Mission) vs. Mike Bell & Tony Devito

Portland, ME • May 5, 1993

Phantasio vs. Rad Radford

St. Louis, MO • July 26, 1995