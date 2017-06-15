wrestling / News
Full Listing on WWE’s Unreleased Matches: 1985-1993 DVD Set
– Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the full content details for their Unreleased Matches: 1985-1993 DVD set. The set will be hosted by Sean Mooney and Charly Caruso and releases on September 5th.
The listing is:
DISC ONE
Big John Studd, King Kong Bundy & Bobby Heenan vs. Big Machine, Super Machine & Hulk Machine
Baltimore, MD • September 16, 1986
Macho Man Randy Savage vs. Pedro Morales
Binghamton, NY • October 28, 1986
Hulk Hogan & Roddy Piper vs. Paul Orndorff & Harley Race
Phoenix, AZ • December 9, 1986
The Dingo Warrior vs. Jose Estrada
Indianapolis, IN • June 23, 1987
Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage vs. The Honky Tonk Man & The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart)
Huntsville, AL • January 5, 1988
Owen Hart vs. Barry Horowitz
Bristol, TN • March 8, 1988
Randy Savage vs. Andre the Giant
New Haven, CT • April 21, 1988
Demolition vs. The Powers of Pain
Glenn Falls, NY • June 21, 1988
Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd
Glenn Falls, NY • April 4, 1989
Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior
Glenn Falls, NY • April 4, 1989
Dusty Rhodes vs. Ted DiBiase
Madison, WI • June 6, 1989
Hillbilly Jim & Hacksaw Duggan vs. Haku & Andre the Giant
Utica, NY • July 19, 1989
Brian (Crush) Adams vs. Barry Horowitz
Fresno, CA • August 9, 1989
Earthquake Evans vs. Paul Roma
Louisville, KY • September 20, 1989
The Rockers vs. Powers of Pain
Miami, FL • January 22, 1990
Andre the Giant & Haku vs. Demolition
Ft. Myers, FL • January 23, 1990
The Ultimate Warrior vs. “Macho King” Randy Savage
Ft. Myers, FL • January 23, 1990
DISC TWO
Hulk Hogan vs. Earthquake
Syracuse, NY • April 3, 1990
Ted DiBiase vs. The Big Boss Man
Syracuse, NY • April 3, 1990
Mr. Perfect & Ravishing Rick Rude vs. The Ultimate Warrior & Texas Tornado
Providence, RI • August 8, 1990
The Legion of Doom vs. Demolition
Ft. Wayne, IN • October 30, 1990
War Eagle (Tatanka) vs. Dale Wolfe
January 8, 1991
Blindfold Match: Rick Martel vs. Jake Roberts
Savannah, GA • January 29, 1991
Sid Justice vs. Ted DiBiase
Calgary, AB • July 8, 1991
Casket Match: The Ultimate Warrior vs. The Undertaker
Rochester, NY • August 19, 1991
Ric Flair vs. Roddy Piper
Huntington, WV • October 1, 1991
Jake Roberts vs. Mr. Madness (Randy Savage)
Springfield, MA • November 12, 1991
Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair
Springfield, MA • November 12, 1991
Piper’s Pit with The Brooklyn Brawler
Toledo, OH • April 7, 1992
Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog
Binghamton, NY • June 30, 1992
Bret Hart & The Ultimate Warrior vs. Papa Shango & Kamala
Regina, SK • October 13, 1992
The Undertaker vs. Bam Bam Bigelow
Fresno, CA • January 26, 1993
The Toxic Turtles (Timmy & Tommy Turtle) vs. Tommy Stevenson & Ron Preston
Augusta, GA • March 9, 1993
DISC THREE
The Undertaker vs. Giant Gonzalez
Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993
Kip Winchester & Brett Colt (The Smoking Gunns) vs. Barry Horowitz & Reno Riggins
Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993
Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect
Tucson, AZ • April 6, 1993
The Tazmaniac vs. Skippy Taylor (Scott Taylor)
Portland, ME • May 5, 1993
Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna
Portland, ME • May 5, 1993
Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake vs. Money Inc.
Guest Referee: Sgt. Slaughter
Columbus, OH • June 14, 1993
Lex Luger vs. Ludvig Borga
Burlington, VT • October 20, 1993
Randy Savage vs. Crush
White Plains, NY • February 1, 1994
Bret Hart vs. Jim Neidhart
Montreal, QC • October 21, 1994
Ladder Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. The British Bulldog
Danbury, CT • May 16, 1995
Ladder Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. Razor Ramon
Struthers, OH • June 5, 1995
Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart vs. Jerry Lawler & Hakushi
St. Louis, MO • July 26, 1995
Steel Cage: Diesel vs. Yokozuna
St. Louis, MO • July 26, 1995
EXTRAS
Shawn Michaels vs. Jerry Lawler
Wheeling, WV • June 6, 1995
Hulk Hogan & Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Andre the Giant & Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase
Hershey, PA • January 26, 1988
Steel Cage: Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan
Wheeling, WV • October 2, 1989
Rick Rude vs. The Ultimate Warrior
Toledo, Ohio • June 10, 1990
Papa Shango vs. The Ultimate Warrior
Ottawa, Ontario • June 1, 1992
Kamala vs. The Ultimate Warrior
Landover, MD • September 1, 1992
Kamala & Papa Shango vs. Undertaker & Ultimate Warrior
Worcester, MA • July 20, 1992
Ultimate Warrior vs. Papa Shango
Terra Haute, IN • October 27, 1992
The Mad Monk (Mike Shaw aka Friar Ferguson/Bastion Booger) vs. Bobby Young
Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993
The Harris Twins vs. Dale Wolfe & Tim Patterson
Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993
Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect
Phoenix, AZ • April 5, 1993
The Harlem Knights (Men On A Mission) vs. Mike Bell & Tony Devito
Portland, ME • May 5, 1993
Phantasio vs. Rad Radford
St. Louis, MO • July 26, 1995