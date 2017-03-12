Credit: PWInsider

Just got back from the ROH TV Taping at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. They taped 4 weeks worth of shows, the first 2 weeks were done in order, the last 2 weeks they taped the undercard matches first and then the 3 main events so not sure what order those will appear in.

Dark Match

Gorillaz v. Kitaru and ?? (sounded like Synapse or Sea Bass). Kitaru wins with shining wizard

Week 1

Daniels and Kazarian come out for championship celebration, complete with Appletinis. Dalton Castle comes out to congratulate Daniels (and challenge him for a match down the line) and ends up trying the appletini after the Boys bring out a supersized martini glass. Adam Cole and Young Bucks interrupt leading to the setup of main event with Bullet Club (Cole and Young Bucks) vs. Daniels, Kazarian, and Dalton Castle.

Davey Boy Smith Jr vs Raymond Rowe. Davey Boy Smith Jr attacked before the bell and worked over Rowe’s leg until Rowe pulls out flash pin for the win.

Kazarian comes out to do commentary for Kenny King (with Caprice Coleman) vs. Marty Scurrl. Las Vegas crowd LOVES the Villain! Scurrl wins after Kenny taps out to crossface chicken wing.

Week 2

Hanson vs. Punishment Martinez. Martinez wins via chokeslam after Davey Boy Smith Jr comes out during the match to distract Hanson.

Briscoes and Bully Ray vs The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) + Silas Young subbing for the injured TK O’Reilly. Silas and Kingdom argued throughout the match, Briscoes and Bully Ray win the 6 man tag team championship via 3-D. Post-match, Taven argued with Silas and blamed him for losing the titles.

Weeks 3 & 4

Caprice Coleman (With Kenny King) vs. Chris Sabin. Mid-match, Lio Rush comes down to combat interference from Kenny King. Sabin wins via sunset flip.

Will Ferrara & Cheeseburger vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero). RPG win with their finisher. Post-match, Will Ferrara refuses to shake RPG’s hands and walks out on Cheeseburger.

Vegas Wildcard Match (2 randomly selected teams of 4). Silas Young, Hangman Page, Jay White, and Jay Lethal vs. Colt Cabana, Hanson, Lio Rush, and Bobby Fish. Mid-match, Jay Lethal and Jay White ended up brawling with their teammates Hangman Page and Silas Young while the other team just stood and watched the chaos. This led to Hangman Page walking out on his team, but they still won after Jay Lethal pinned Lio Rush after the Lethal Injection. Highlight of the match was a sequence where Hanson bodyslammed Lio Rush onto Hangman Page, then told Rush to do the same, so 160lb Lio Rush picked up 285lb Hanson and slammed him onto Adam Page!

Jay and Mark Briscoe vs. Matt and Jeff Hardy. Hardy’s came out to a variation of the broken music, not entirely in Broken gimmick but definitely showing more of the Broken characters than at the 15th anniversary. Hardys win via jackknife pin after 10-15 minutes of really good action. At one point Jay Briscoe got busted open after Matt Hardy was biting his forehead. Post match, Young Bucks come out and challenge Hardys to make their match at “Superkick of Honor” (Super Card of Honor April 1) a ladder match, which the Hardys accept.

Adam Cole & Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Dalton Castle. Castle pins Adam Cole with the Bangarang after an errant double superkick from the Bucks. Post match, Adam Cole calls the Young Bucks into the ring and “fires” them from the Bullet Club. Young Bucks respond that it was THEIR idea to bring Cole into the Bullet Club in the first place, and Adam Cole isn’t the leader of the Bullet Club, Kenny Omega is. Young Bucks leave and Cole says he’s not afraid of Kenny Omega. End of taping.

Really fun show, lots of great wrestling.