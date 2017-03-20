– WWN Live has announced the full WrestleMania weekend schedule for their shows. You can see the full list which includes EVOLVE shows, SHIMMER and more below:

EVOLVE 80: March 30th – 8pm ET

* EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak

* Grudge Rematch

Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle

* Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3

Ricochet vs. Keith Lee

* Special Challenge Match

Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Chris Dickinson

* Catch Point vs. High-Flyer Match

Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid

* Special Attraction Match

Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory

GCW: March 30th – 11:59 ET

* Joey Janela’s Spring Break!

* MMA SuperFight

Matt Riddle vs Dan “The Beast” Severn

* GCW Championship

“The Bulldozer” Matt Tremont vs “The War King” Eddie Kingston

* Intergender Tag Match:

Andy Williams (From “Everytime I Die”) & Penelope Ford vs Braxton Sutter & Allie

* First-Time-Ever

Lio Rush vs Keith lee

* First Ever Spring Break ClusterF#%

* Sami Callahan vs Kyle The Beast

* “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs Marty Jannetty

Also announced: Glacier, Dink the Clown and a run in by Earl Hebner

PROGRESS: March 31st – 12 PM ET

Match Announcements Coming Next Week With:

PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne

PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle

Mark Haskins

Jimmy Havoc

The South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks with Dahlia Black)

Zack Sabre Jr

Rockstar Spud

Jinny

Toni Storm

Shane Strickland

Sami Callihan

James Drake

Plus others

EVOLVE 81: March 31st – 4pm ET

* Non-Title Challenge Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin

* Catch Point Implodes Challenge Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle

* Heavyweight Challenge Match

Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak

* Catch Point vs. High-Flyers Challenge

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory

* Style Clash Challenge

Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush

* Special Challenge Match

Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH

Plus more with Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and others

CHIKARA “Turn Left”: March 31st – 8pm ET

* Los Campeonatos de Parejas

Chuck Taylor & DUSTIN challenge Cornelius Crummels & Sonny Defarge

* Non-Title Match

UltraMantis Black vs. Grado

* Xberhawx2000 vs. Closers

Plus more

SHIMMER 91: April 1st – Noon ET

* SHIMMER Championship Match

Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy defends vs. Candice LeRae

* SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match

Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defends vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray

* International Attraction

Dulce Garcia vs. Kellyanne

* Singles Bout

Santana Garrett vs. Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy

* Also announced thus far for SHIMMER 91:

Cherry Bomb

Jessicka Havok

Leva Bates

Veda Scott

Britt Baker

Samantha Heights

Nevaeh

LuFisto

Plus more to be added

CHIKARA “Bad Wolf”: April 1st – 4pm ET

* Grand Championship of CHIKARA

UltraMantis Black defends vs. Juan Francisco de Coronado

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Max Smashmaster

Plus more to be added

WWN Supershow: April 1st – 8pm ET

* Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion

Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams

* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80)

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins

* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80)

PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH

* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3

Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc

* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4

Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

* SHINE Championship Match

LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung

* Special Attraction Match

Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid

Plus more to be announced with Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway, Austin Theory and others

Beyond Wrestling: April 1st – 11:59pm ET

* Matthew Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak

* Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb

* Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. LuFisto

* AR Fox vs. John Silver

* Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) Open Challenge

Plus more with Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Mike Draztik, Angel Ortiz) and others

Full Impact Pro – April 2nd – 2pm ET

Part Of The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party!

* Eight Man Tag Team Chaos

AR Fox, Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & ??? vs. Sammy Guevara, ACH, Keith Lee & Michael Elgin

* FIP World Heavyweight Title Match

Fred Yehi defends vs. Dezmond Xavier

* FIP Florida Heritage Title Match – The Final Showdown

Martin Stone defends vs. Jon Davis

* Women’s Grudge Rematch

Aria Blake vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Special Challenge Match

Caleb Konley vs. Austin Theory

* Special Attraction Match

Jason Cade vs. Anthony Henry with Amber Young