wrestling / News
Full WWN Live WrestleMania Weekend Schedule Revealed
– WWN Live has announced the full WrestleMania weekend schedule for their shows. You can see the full list which includes EVOLVE shows, SHIMMER and more below:
EVOLVE 80: March 30th – 8pm ET
* EVOLVE Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak
* Grudge Rematch
Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle
* Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3
Ricochet vs. Keith Lee
* Special Challenge Match
Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Chris Dickinson
* Catch Point vs. High-Flyer Match
Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid
* Special Attraction Match
Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory
GCW: March 30th – 11:59 ET
* Joey Janela’s Spring Break!
* MMA SuperFight
Matt Riddle vs Dan “The Beast” Severn
* GCW Championship
“The Bulldozer” Matt Tremont vs “The War King” Eddie Kingston
* Intergender Tag Match:
Andy Williams (From “Everytime I Die”) & Penelope Ford vs Braxton Sutter & Allie
* First-Time-Ever
Lio Rush vs Keith lee
* First Ever Spring Break ClusterF#%
* Sami Callahan vs Kyle The Beast
* “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs Marty Jannetty
Also announced: Glacier, Dink the Clown and a run in by Earl Hebner
PROGRESS: March 31st – 12 PM ET
Match Announcements Coming Next Week With:
PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne
PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate & Trent Seven
PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle
Mark Haskins
Jimmy Havoc
The South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks with Dahlia Black)
Zack Sabre Jr
Rockstar Spud
Jinny
Toni Storm
Shane Strickland
Sami Callihan
James Drake
Plus others
EVOLVE 81: March 31st – 4pm ET
* Non-Title Challenge Match
EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin
* Catch Point Implodes Challenge Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle
* Heavyweight Challenge Match
Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak
* Catch Point vs. High-Flyers Challenge
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory
* Style Clash Challenge
Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush
* Special Challenge Match
Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH
Plus more with Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and others
CHIKARA “Turn Left”: March 31st – 8pm ET
* Los Campeonatos de Parejas
Chuck Taylor & DUSTIN challenge Cornelius Crummels & Sonny Defarge
* Non-Title Match
UltraMantis Black vs. Grado
* Xberhawx2000 vs. Closers
Plus more
SHIMMER 91: April 1st – Noon ET
* SHIMMER Championship Match
Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy defends vs. Candice LeRae
* SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match
Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defends vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray
* International Attraction
Dulce Garcia vs. Kellyanne
* Singles Bout
Santana Garrett vs. Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy
* Also announced thus far for SHIMMER 91:
Cherry Bomb
Jessicka Havok
Leva Bates
Veda Scott
Britt Baker
Samantha Heights
Nevaeh
LuFisto
Plus more to be added
CHIKARA “Bad Wolf”: April 1st – 4pm ET
* Grand Championship of CHIKARA
UltraMantis Black defends vs. Juan Francisco de Coronado
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Max Smashmaster
Plus more to be added
WWN Supershow: April 1st – 8pm ET
* Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion
Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams
* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80)
EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins
* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80)
PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH
* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3
Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc
* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4
Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka
* SHINE Championship Match
LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung
* Special Attraction Match
Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid
Plus more to be announced with Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway, Austin Theory and others
Beyond Wrestling: April 1st – 11:59pm ET
* Matthew Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak
* Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb
* Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. LuFisto
* AR Fox vs. John Silver
* Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) Open Challenge
Plus more with Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Mike Draztik, Angel Ortiz) and others
Full Impact Pro – April 2nd – 2pm ET
Part Of The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party!
* Eight Man Tag Team Chaos
AR Fox, Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & ??? vs. Sammy Guevara, ACH, Keith Lee & Michael Elgin
* FIP World Heavyweight Title Match
Fred Yehi defends vs. Dezmond Xavier
* FIP Florida Heritage Title Match – The Final Showdown
Martin Stone defends vs. Jon Davis
* Women’s Grudge Rematch
Aria Blake vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Special Challenge Match
Caleb Konley vs. Austin Theory
* Special Attraction Match
Jason Cade vs. Anthony Henry with Amber Young