Full WWN Live WrestleMania Weekend Schedule Revealed

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWN Live has announced the full WrestleMania weekend schedule for their shows. You can see the full list which includes EVOLVE shows, SHIMMER and more below:

EVOLVE 80: March 30th – 8pm ET

* EVOLVE Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak

* Grudge Rematch
Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle

* Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3
Ricochet vs. Keith Lee

* Special Challenge Match
Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Chris Dickinson

* Catch Point vs. High-Flyer Match
Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid

* Special Attraction Match
Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory

GCW: March 30th – 11:59 ET

* Joey Janela’s Spring Break!

* MMA SuperFight
Matt Riddle vs Dan “The Beast” Severn

* GCW Championship
“The Bulldozer” Matt Tremont vs “The War King” Eddie Kingston

* Intergender Tag Match:
Andy Williams (From “Everytime I Die”) & Penelope Ford vs Braxton Sutter & Allie

* First-Time-Ever
Lio Rush vs Keith lee

* First Ever Spring Break ClusterF#%

* Sami Callahan vs Kyle The Beast

* “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs Marty Jannetty

Also announced: Glacier, Dink the Clown and a run in by Earl Hebner

PROGRESS: March 31st – 12 PM ET

Match Announcements Coming Next Week With:

PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne
PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate & Trent Seven
PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle
Mark Haskins
Jimmy Havoc
The South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks with Dahlia Black)
Zack Sabre Jr
Rockstar Spud
Jinny
Toni Storm
Shane Strickland
Sami Callihan
James Drake
Plus others

EVOLVE 81: March 31st – 4pm ET

* Non-Title Challenge Match
EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin

* Catch Point Implodes Challenge Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle

* Heavyweight Challenge Match
Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak

* Catch Point vs. High-Flyers Challenge
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory

* Style Clash Challenge
Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush

* Special Challenge Match
Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH

Plus more with Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and others

CHIKARA “Turn Left”: March 31st – 8pm ET

* Los Campeonatos de Parejas
Chuck Taylor & DUSTIN challenge Cornelius Crummels & Sonny Defarge

* Non-Title Match
UltraMantis Black vs. Grado

* Xberhawx2000 vs. Closers

Plus more

SHIMMER 91: April 1st – Noon ET

* SHIMMER Championship Match
Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy defends vs. Candice LeRae

* SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match
Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defends vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray

* International Attraction
Dulce Garcia vs. Kellyanne

* Singles Bout
Santana Garrett vs. Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy

* Also announced thus far for SHIMMER 91:

Cherry Bomb
Jessicka Havok
Leva Bates
Veda Scott
Britt Baker
Samantha Heights
Nevaeh
LuFisto
Plus more to be added

CHIKARA “Bad Wolf”: April 1st – 4pm ET

* Grand Championship of CHIKARA
UltraMantis Black defends vs. Juan Francisco de Coronado

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Max Smashmaster

Plus more to be added

WWN Supershow: April 1st – 8pm ET

* Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion
Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams

* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80)
EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins

* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80)
PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH

* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3
Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc

* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4
Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

* SHINE Championship Match
LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung

* Special Attraction Match
Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid

Plus more to be announced with Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway, Austin Theory and others

Beyond Wrestling: April 1st – 11:59pm ET

* Matthew Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak

* Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb

* Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) vs. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Steve Mack)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. LuFisto

* AR Fox vs. John Silver

* Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) Open Challenge

Plus more with Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Mike Draztik, Angel Ortiz) and others

Full Impact Pro – April 2nd – 2pm ET
Part Of The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party!

* Eight Man Tag Team Chaos
AR Fox, Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & ??? vs. Sammy Guevara, ACH, Keith Lee & Michael Elgin

* FIP World Heavyweight Title Match
Fred Yehi defends vs. Dezmond Xavier

* FIP Florida Heritage Title Match – The Final Showdown
Martin Stone defends vs. Jon Davis

* Women’s Grudge Rematch
Aria Blake vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Special Challenge Match
Caleb Konley vs. Austin Theory

* Special Attraction Match
Jason Cade vs. Anthony Henry with Amber Young

