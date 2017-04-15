wrestling / News

Funeral Services Information Released for Larry Sharpe

April 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

Some funeral services information has been released for late professional wrestler and Monster Factory founder Larry “Sharpe” Weil. Weil passed away last week at 66 due to complications from kidney disease. There will be a family visitation on Saturday, April 29 from 12PM to 2PM at the Cross Keys United Methodist Church on 1644 North Main Street in Williamstown, NJ. There will then be A Celebration of Life Service for Weil later at 2:00 PM.

Credit: PWInsider

