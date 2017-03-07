The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that the future of the Mid-South Coliseum could be decided by the end of the month. The venue hosted decades of wrestling events through Jarrett Promotions. Wiseacre Brewing will make their decision then if they will go ahead with a $12 million renovation and lease of the venue, which closed in 2006 due to renovation costs. Jerry Lawler tried to run it one more time with a match between himself and Hulk Hogan, but the city denied it.

If Wisacre goes ahead, they would take over the first floor and rent the rest to businesses that “might include restaurants, a bowling alley, climbing walls, a wrestling museum and a Civil Rights homage.” Developer Brian Saulsberry is pushing to restore the venue as a “concert and entertainment hub” but his bid was denied as it was doubted that he could get the money. Memphis residents also want to save the building instead of demolishing it. Memphis wrestling historian and author Mark James is among those involved.