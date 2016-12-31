wrestling / News
Future Tag Team Title Match to be Taped for Upcoming Impact Wrestling Episode (SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reports that at last night’s CWF Mid-Atlantic Battlecade X-7 show, booker Brad Stutts announced that there will be an OMEGA tag team title match for the promotion’s upcoming return on January 29. The current OMEGA tag team champions are Matt and Jeff Hardy. Additionally, it was announced that the match would be filmed for a future episode of TNA’s Impact Wrestling.