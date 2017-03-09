wrestling / News

Gail Kim Not Under Contract With Impact Wrestling

March 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Gail Kim noted on Twitter that she is not currently under contract with Impact Wrestling. Kim hasn’t worked a match for the company since she vacated the Knockouts Championship in October because of a back injury. She last appeared for the company on January 26th in a backstage segment with Jade.

Kim posted:

article topics :

Gail Kim, TNA Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading