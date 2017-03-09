wrestling / News
Gail Kim Not Under Contract With Impact Wrestling
– Gail Kim noted on Twitter that she is not currently under contract with Impact Wrestling. Kim hasn’t worked a match for the company since she vacated the Knockouts Championship in October because of a back injury. She last appeared for the company on January 26th in a backstage segment with Jade.
Kim posted:
Not officially signed but always with impact. My home! I'll hopefully be on the return soon. Don't count me out. https://t.co/XSDtV28qZi
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 7, 2017