– Gail Kim’s new role in GFW will be that of an agent. Jeremy Borash revealed the new during his media call on Wednesday (via Wrestling Inc), following up on Kim’s announcement that she’ll be retiring from the ring after this year.

“This may be known but we are happy to have on board as an agent for Impact Wrestling, who will be helping with our Knockouts, Gail Kim, who announced that she would be retiring at the end of this year,” said Borash. “So she’s going to be taking on a more behind-the-scenes role. Everybody may not know but Gail and I had a very strong friendship for the last decade. I obviously do stuff with her husband Robert Irvine, the chef. And she has an incredible mind and really somebody that’s going to take the Knockouts to the next level. So she’s in Orlando and Tampa training gals that you’re seeing.”

Borash also said that GFW has signed two new established female names but didn’t reveal any details about them.