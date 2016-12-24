– Hannibal TV recently spoke to UFC legend Gary Goodridge, who shared his thoughts on the return of Bill Goldberg to WWE, and his recent match with former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Goodridge on not getting into pro wrestling: “Sitting back now, I’m sorry I didn’t because my career would’ve lasted much longer. And I was too busy with fighting at the time. I’m open, talking to Goldberg last month I think I’m going to end up going that way (towards professional wrestling) because whatever injuries you have, it’s okay, because you work around it.”

On how he became friends with Goldberg: “Goldberg and I became good friends in — he was the commentator for Pride. Then from there me, Goldberg, Don Frye, there were a bunch of people that went on a trip in California for kids — have the kids come with us and we take them out, we’d mentor all these under-privileged kids. And the kids — I’m sure some of them are dead today. So we were just– Make A Wish. Make A Wish with an athlete, something out in California. They used to fly us out there, and Goldberg came and we became really good friends in California. From there we just kept on kept it up — he came from a football background and I came from an MMA background. We both suffer from the same things in our heads, so it was easy for us to talk to each other and get to know each other.”

Goodridge on how he believes Goldberg would fare in MMA: “He didn’t fight MMA back then, but he could have. His persona on wrestling was the MMA background, he fought with the Chuck Norris wrist wraps. He’s training now, he’s doing jiu jitsu now for about three years, he’s been doing jiu jitsu for a while. Now he knows how to fight, back then he was — I don’t think he was — he was just a big brawler.”

His thoughts on Goldberg vs. Lesnar: “I loved it. He got me, I was like three seats from the ring. He invited me down, gave me a few tickets, I loved it.”

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcpWZrbYzye7-FY4i1ALfVw