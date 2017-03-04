In an interview with the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast, Gary Michael Cappetta gave his thoughts on both Ric Flair and Andre the Giant. Here are highlights:

On Andre the Giant: “Andre had a great disposition. Especially, when you consider how difficult it was for him to travel. There was never a hotel bed that could fit him, he always had to hunch down to shower, he was always gawked at in airports. There was never an airplane seat that fit, he would always have to buy two. And yet, through all of that, he was really a genuine and fun-loving guy.”

On Ric Flair: “Ric Flair – consummate professional. He always had my back. He helped me a little bit towards the end of my contract negotiations. I was on the road for WCW 18-20 nights a month. So I was with Flair and introduced his main event matches, and his title defenses, night after night after night. And he was so consistent. His work was always superior. It didn’t matter what he had done the night before. Nothing mattered. When he left that locker room, he put his robe on, and he went down to the ring [and gave] 100 percent of Ric Flair. That’s not easy to do.”