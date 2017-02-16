– During his appearance on Eric Bischoff’s podcast (via Wrestlezone.com), Gene Okerlund & Eric Bischoff spoke about working for both Vince McMahon & Verne Gagne, here are some highlights…

Bischoff: Verne and Vince were two entirely different people with two entirely different visions. To Vince it’s Sports Entertainment and it’s Pro Wrestling to Verne, for one. They had totally different points of view on that and what it should be. They had some things in common at least in my opinion. I didn’t work real closely with Vince when I was there. Enough to get a feel but not like you did. How do you think Verne Gagne and Vince McMahon are similar?

Okerlund: I think they have a lot of parallels. They match up pretty great in a number of areas. Number one, both can get a little steamed. They do have tempers. I will say this, both men as they got a little older certainly controlled their tempers. Vince was throwing headphones and microphones and monitors and everything back in the room if things weren’t just exactly right. He’d point to me and take over the play-by-play or he’d walk out and talk to a director or somebody. He was very explosive very early on. The one thing about Vince is he knows exactly what he wants and he knew how to get it. Verne knew what he wanted but I think he had to experiment a little bit to come up with the right kind of concoction or combination to get what he wanted.