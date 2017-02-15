– Gene Okerlund was the guest on this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling podcast and talked about Eric Bischoff’s tactic of giving away Raw results on Nitro during the Monday Night War. You can listen to the audio below. Okerlund said he wasn’t comfortable with the tactic initially and that he thought it “might have been a little tacky.”

“Initially it bothered me a little bit,” Okerlund said. “You did. They would do live to tape on that same night for that week or even two weeks at times because the shows were one hour at that time. They moved to two a little later on. I thought it might have been a little tacky. The old school guys would say, ‘What the hell is this guy thinking?!’ It was already out there. It was in the dirt sheets. They covered it so if you gave finishes away… I thought you were going to be in the Hall of Fame this year! If it hadn’t been for Alundra Blayze throwing the women’s belt in the garbage can I think you would have! (laughs) I’m kidding.”

Bischoff replied, “That’s alright. I hear it all the time. I think a lot of the more established guys like yourself, I don’t know if it’s true, the reaction I got from a lot of the boys was like they didn’t really want to be a part of that because they knew they might have to go back to work there someday. They didn’t want to be covered with the collateral damage that created. There were a lot of reasons to be against it. You weren’t alone.”