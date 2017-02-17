wrestling / News

George “The Animal” Steele Passes Away

February 17, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Wrestling agent Eric Simms posted on Twitter that George “The Animal” Steele had entered hospice, this came after news that Steele’s wife informed Bob Backlund that he may not be coming back home. WWE has confirmed that he passed away at the age of 79.

– Hulk Hogan also posted on his passing…

On behalf of 411, I would like to extend my condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Steele.

