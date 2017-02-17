– Wrestling agent Eric Simms posted on Twitter that George “The Animal” Steele had entered hospice, this came after news that Steele’s wife informed Bob Backlund that he may not be coming back home. WWE has confirmed that he passed away at the age of 79.

I just spoke to george steele's wife to get an acurate update on him. He is currently in hospice. Please say a prayer for his family — eric simms (@ess316) February 16, 2017

Rip. George steele — eric simms (@ess316) February 17, 2017

– Hulk Hogan also posted on his passing…

George"the Animal"Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017

On behalf of 411, I would like to extend my condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Steele.