– GFW has announced a new conference call featuring three of their on-screen personalities. The company announced today that Joseph Park, Jeremy Borash and Grado will be part of a call this Wednesday at 1 PM ET. The full announcement is below. The call follows similar recent calls from Jeff Jarrett and Scott Steiner which promoted the company.

Three Global Force Wrestling (GFW) personalities will come together for a candid, informative and certainly entertaining Media Teleconference at 1pm ET on Wednesday, July 19.

Jeremy Borash is, of course, a GFW original having worked all 15 years behind the mic. JB was an award-winning radio DJ before moving into the wrestling business with World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He has interviewed literally hundreds of wrestlers over the years and even laced up the boots on July 2nd for a tag-team match at Slammiversary, alongside Joseph Park, “an attorney-turned-wrestler.”

Park and JB teamed at #Slamm15 to tackle the team of Josh Mathews and “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner in, arguably, one of the most entertaining matches of the night, featuring cameo appearances from Shark Boy, Father James Mitchell and Abyss.

Park also of late has been aligned with Grado, the Scottish wrestler who once lost to Robbie E in a Turkey Bowl match, thus was forced to wear a turkey suit. Grado is now looking for love, or at least a date, in all the right and wrong places – with deportation pending. Park is right there, always willing to help Grado, but he hasn’t had a second-date since 1998.

Plus, the weekly GFW Teleconference will include a major “Scoop” about GFW Live Events and more that you will not want to miss.

Topics To Discuss In The Teleconference:

Grado’s favorite foods

Park’s favorite legal cases that he’s LOST over the years

Borash’s not-so-favorite moments in GFW

Will Borash and Park ever team up again and who are their dream opponents

Grado’s little-known ties to the high-dollar world of European soccer, or futbol as they call it overseas

JB reveals who has had the worst breath during an interview