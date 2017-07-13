– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was a divided reaction within Global Force Wrestling and Anthem Media over how to handle Alberto El Patron after news of his altercation with Paige at an Orlando airport broke.

According to the site, there were some on the corporate side that wanted Patron to be gone from the company. Others, primarily on the wrestling side, wanted to keep Patron because his star power on Twitter and in Latino media reach makes him a big deal to them. The “old school” wrestling mindset, of course, had people in previous eras back their stars and cover up scandals. There are also some among the contingent who wanted to back Patron who feel that when Paige’s contract with WWE expires she may jump to GFW and add some star power to the women’s division.

Ultimately though, both sides felt that suspending Patron was the clear move as firing him before the case was settled wouldn’t be the best move and something had to be done. The site also reports that as of yesterday the two are back together and happy, “wondering why so much of a fuss has been made regarding them.” Sources say they’ve appeared to have broken up several times in the past few weeks to the point that friends assume even if Patron says they’ve broken up that they will get back together shortly.