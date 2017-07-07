– This week’s episode of Impact saw the ratings hold steady after Slammiversary, while the viewership surged after last week’s drop. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 345,000 viewers, even and up 29% from last week’s 0.07 and 268,000 viewers. The viewership was just slightly above the 342,000 from two weeks ago and in fact marks the best audience of the year; the last time Impact was higher than that was the November 3rd episode which had 359,000. The demo rating, on the other hand, was still down from the 0.1 from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #107 for the night among cable originals.