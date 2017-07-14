– Impact hit good numbers this week, tying its 2017 high in the ratings while hitting a new high mark for viewers. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.1 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 374,000 viewers, up 43% and 8% from last week’s 0.7 demo rating and 345,000 viewers. The demo rating hit the same highwater mark that it has twice before this year, most recently on June 22nd, while the viewership was the highest since the September 22nd episode has 377,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #99 among cable originals for the night.