– Impact’s rating dropped back to the norm this week, as it moved away from last week’s 2017-tying high. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 322,000 viewers, down 0.3 and 14% from last week’s 0.1 and 374,000 viewers. The demo rating was the same as the 0.07 from two weeks ago and in line with the norm for 2017, while the viewership was the lowest since the June 29th episode had 268,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #126 among cable originals for the night.