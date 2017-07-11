wrestling / News
GFW News: ACH Announced For This Week’s Impact, Preview of Episode, Footage From Pulse Nightclub Tribute
– GFW has announced that ROH alumnus ACH will take on Andrew Everett in a Super X Cup tournament match on this week’s episode. Everett is representing the X-Division, with ACH repping AAW from Chicago.
– Here is a preview for this week’s episode, focusing on Alberto El Patron apparently joining LAX last week:
– The Impact Twitter account posted footage from the company’s tribute to the the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting on Orlando, as you can see below:
Thank you @MyNews13 for being with us as we remember the victims of last years tragedy in Orlando. #OrlandoStrong #StopTheViolence pic.twitter.com/IQmAsJbAZt
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2017