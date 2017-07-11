wrestling / News

GFW News: ACH Announced For This Week’s Impact, Preview of Episode, Footage From Pulse Nightclub Tribute

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– GFW has announced that ROH alumnus ACH will take on Andrew Everett in a Super X Cup tournament match on this week’s episode. Everett is representing the X-Division, with ACH repping AAW from Chicago.

– Here is a preview for this week’s episode, focusing on Alberto El Patron apparently joining LAX last week:

– The Impact Twitter account posted footage from the company’s tribute to the the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting on Orlando, as you can see below:

