– Anthem has ordered new championship belts for GFW, which could be used as soon as this weekend’s Slammiversary after the unification matches.

– The Slammiversary Fan Interaction event happened today at the Doubletree in Orlando, Florida. GFW champio Alberto el Patron was initially believed to be ninety minutes late due to travel issues from flying in this morning from Mexico. A GFW source told PWInsider) it was only twenty minutes late and el Patron was scheduled to start later because he had commitments with Combate Americas yesterday in Mexico.

Meanwhile, GFW has also released a video of the event:

– GFW will tape TV on Monday and the tapings will run until Thursday. They have yet to release the time that the tapings will begin.