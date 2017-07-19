– GFW posted the following on Youtube, looking at Austin Aries top 5 matches under the TNA/Impact/GFW banner; they are vs. Bully Ray at Sacrifice 2012, vs. Alex Shelley at Against All Odds 2012, vs. Jack Evans vs. Low Ki vs. Zema Ion at Destination X 2011, vs. Jeff Hardy at Turning Point 2012 and vs. Bobby Roode at Destination X 2012.

– GFW posted the following on Instagram to hype the August 11th One Night Only PPV, which will feature footage from the never before seen GFW Amped TV tapings…