wrestling / News
GFW News: Austin Aries Top 5 Matches, Bobby Roode Used to Hype Upcoming PPV
– GFW posted the following on Youtube, looking at Austin Aries top 5 matches under the TNA/Impact/GFW banner; they are vs. Bully Ray at Sacrifice 2012, vs. Alex Shelley at Against All Odds 2012, vs. Jack Evans vs. Low Ki vs. Zema Ion at Destination X 2011, vs. Jeff Hardy at Turning Point 2012 and vs. Bobby Roode at Destination X 2012.
– GFW posted the following on Instagram to hype the August 11th One Night Only PPV, which will feature footage from the never before seen GFW Amped TV tapings…
Bobby Roode is a wrestlers wrestler. Roode will always be considered an #impactoriginal where he found amazing success. From #teamcanada to #beermoney to #thedirtyheels and not to mention the longest reigning #worldchampion in company history. Roode continues to blaze a trail as the current #NXT #worldchampion and you can see #bobbyroode compete on August 11th at #ampedanthology on #payperview #mondaymotivation #mondayvibes #instadaily @gfwwrestling #gfw2017