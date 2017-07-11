wrestling / News

GFW News: Bram Returning From Injury For Indy Show, Sonjay Dutt Warns Trevor Lee

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– GFW has posted the following video of Sonjay Dutt reacting to the attack on him by Trevor Lee last week, after which Lee stole the X-Division championship and declared himself the new champion. In the video, Dutt says he worked for fifteen years for the X Division Championship and he won’t let it slip through his fingers. He warns Lee that he’s he’s coming for him and he will get back what is his:

– Bram posted the following to Instagram, revealing that he will make his in-ring comeback at Celtic Championship Wrestling’s July 15th show in Cork, Ireland. Bram was hospitalized in late June after suffering an injury at an independent show in Rome, Italy.

