GFW News: Diamante May Need Knee Surgery, Tyrus and Swoggle Not Used on Last Night’s TV Tapings
July 4, 2017 | Posted by
– Diamante was limping at last night’s TV tapings and the belief is that she will end up needing knee surgery after injuring it at Slammiversary. Many backstage put over how tough she is for gutting through the pain and doing all of her spots after getting injured.
– Tyrus and Swoggle were backstage last night but did not appear on the tapings.
Credit: PWinsider.com