– Bridgeport Bluefish has announced details for GFW’s live event at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard on August 6th in Bridgeport, Connecticut. As of now, the card still advertises Alberto El Patron (although as always, the card is subject to change).

The show starts at 4 PM ET, with doors opening to the public at 3 PM ET. You can get tickets here.

“A loaded lineup of IMPACT WRESTLING stars will be in Bridgeport. Anything can and will happen once the action starts, in and out of the ring. The city of Bridgeport, Fairfield County and the state of Connecticut have great wrestling tradition, we are excited in our 15th anniversary to be there this Summer as part of the Bridgeport Bluefish’s 20th anniversary season,” said Jeff Jarrett.

The current lineup for the show includes Bobby Lashley, Patron, EC3, “Cowboy” James Storm, Eli Drake, the Latin American Exchange and more. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative trading card set of five Impact Wrestling stars. Plus, there will be a pre-show VIP Meet & Greet for select ticket holders.

“We are thrilled to bring this exciting show to the ballpark in August,” said Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. “We love being able to offer our city more than just baseball during the gorgeous summer months. There is a strong wrestling fanbase in Southern Connecticut, and we’re happy to invite fans of all kinds to enjoy our perfect outdoor venue.”

– LAX will be throwing out the first pitch at the Staten Island Yankees game next Thursday to promote the company’s house show in Staten Island on August 5th: